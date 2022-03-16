STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chelsea's FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors

Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final against Middlesbrough will be played behind closed doors, amid their ongoing ban over selling matchday tickets.

LONDON: Premier League club Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final against Middlesbrough will be played behind closed doors, amid their ongoing ban over selling matchday tickets.

Chelsea's ticket sales were halted on March 10 after the UK government sanctioned the club's owner Roman Abramovich over his links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite engaging in extensive discussions with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the deadline to purchase away tickets has passed without appropriate amendments being made to the Government license which would allow a full allocation of Chelsea supporters to attend.

