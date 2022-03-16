Leon Goretzka returns, Robert Lewandowski limps out of Bayern Munich training

By AFP

BERLIN: Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka returned to Bayern Munich training Tuesday for the first time since December, but star striker Robert Lewandowski limped off with a leg knock.

The Poland goal ace has netted 29 times in the Bundesliga this season, but was whisked off for treatment, telling reporters "it hurts a bit" after miskicking a ball.

In a statement, the club later confirmed that Lewandowski, 33, had suffered a "minor injury".

The striker equalised in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim as runaway leaders Bayern stay on course for a tenth straight Bundesliga title.

They also powered into the quarter-finals of the Champions League last week after a 7-1 routing of Salzburg in Munich.

Despite concerns over Lewandowski, Goretzka made a welcome return after a knee injury.

"That was fun. I'm excited to take the next steps now," said the 27-year-old defensive midfielder.

France midfielder Corentin Tolisso also completed the 80-minute session as he recovers from a thigh injury.