Leon Goretzka returns, Robert Lewandowski limps out of Bayern Munich training

Leon Goretzka returned to Bayern Munich training for the first time since December, but star striker Robert Lewandowski limped off with a leg knock.

Published: 16th March 2022 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 02:02 PM

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka returned to Bayern Munich training Tuesday for the first time since December, but star striker Robert Lewandowski limped off with a leg knock.

The Poland goal ace has netted 29 times in the Bundesliga this season, but was whisked off for treatment, telling reporters "it hurts a bit" after miskicking a ball.

In a statement, the club later confirmed that Lewandowski, 33, had suffered a "minor injury".

The striker equalised in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim as runaway leaders Bayern stay on course for a tenth straight Bundesliga title.

They also powered into the quarter-finals of the Champions League last week after a 7-1 routing of Salzburg in Munich.

Despite concerns over Lewandowski, Goretzka made a welcome return after a knee injury.

"That was fun. I'm excited to take the next steps now," said the 27-year-old defensive midfielder.

France midfielder Corentin Tolisso also completed the 80-minute session as he recovers from a thigh injury.

