STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FIFA+ goes live with its first Indian sports documentary

'Maitanam' joins an elite list of global sports storytelling content as part of the select FIFA+ Originals made available globally.

Published: 02nd May 2022 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

The FIFA logo

The FIFA logo. (File photo| AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: FIFA announced the launch of the sports documentary 'Maitanam' for the newly launched digital streaming platform - FIFA+ in India on Sunday. 'Maitanam' joins an elite list of global sports storytelling content as part of the select FIFA+ Originals made available globally.

The 40-minute love letter to the game, 'Maitanam' comprises six inspirational and vivid stories from the Indian state of Kerala where football is a way of life. The docu-film is now streaming worldwide on the FIFA+.

'Maitanam', the Malayalam word that literally means 'ground' or, by extension, stadium, is a loving ode to Kerala's passion and attempts to capture the Malayali passion for the sport, and also its ubiquity in the state of Kerala.

From the state capital Thiruvananthapuram in the extreme south to the commercial capital Kochi, to the cultural capital Thrissur, the documentary covers diverse terrains, meeting priests that play barefoot, a women's team that has been making waves in overseas competitions, little girls training under nonagenarians; and a fascinating football commentator whose passion for the game is manifested in every belly-laugh and anecdote to the game of football in the state of Kerala.

Andrew Whitelaw - Commissioning Editor & APAC Content Lead, FIFA+ "We are happy to partner with RISE Worldwide as we foray into the Indian market with Maitanam, a docu-film on football set in the football-loving state of Kerala. FIFA+ Originals are aimed at millions of sports fans across the globe. These films throw up unique perspectives on how football is played across geographies and cultures and the place the game commands in the hearts of fans." With this documentary, RISE Worldwide shines a light on the 'beautiful game' as played in India.

James Rego, Head of Broadcast and Production, RISE Worldwide said, "We thank FIFA for extending this opportunity to showcase the passion for football in parts of India. We are humbled and privileged to bring to the world the extraordinary sway of football across the local grounds and lanes in Kerala in our documentary. We take great pleasure in partnering with FIFA+ and look forward to showcasing our production expertise as we connect with billions of football fans across the world. Maitanam, shot with state-of-the-art equipment by our world-class creative team marks India's first step in multilingual indigenous football storytelling." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA Indian sports documentary Maitanam Digital platform
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp