Bournemouth returns to English Premier League after two-season absence

By Associated Press

BOURNEMOUTH: Bournemouth earned promotion back to the Premier League on Tuesday after a two-season absence. Kieffer Moore's goal in the 83rd minute secured a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest for Scott Parker's team and second place in the second-tier Championship with a game to spare.

Bournemouth previously spent five seasons in the Premier League before being relegated in 2020. The south-coast team joins Championship winner Fulham in securing promotion. The final promotion spot will be determined by the four-team playoffs that will feature Forest and Huddersfield.

The other two teams to be determined in Saturday's finale to the regular season will come from Sheffield United, Luton, Middlesbrough or Millwall. Bournemouth's return to the Premier League has been powered by the goals of Dominic Solanke, who has scored 29 goals this season.