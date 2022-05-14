STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester City unveil Sergio Aguero statue to celebrate club's first Premier League title

Published: 14th May 2022 04:13 PM

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City on Friday unveiled a permanent statue of Sergio Aguero at Etihad Stadium on the tenth anniversary of the club's first Premier League title and the iconic '93:20' moment.

Situated on the east side of the Etihad Stadium, the large-scale statue of Aguero was created by award-winning sculptor Andy Scott and has been constructed using thousands of welded pieces of galvanised steel. At night, Aguero's statue and those of Kompany and Silva will be specially illuminated with blue tinted lighting.

The permanent statue of Aguero celebrates his outstanding contribution to the club's success, and in particular, his pivotal role in what was arguably one of the greatest moments in sporting history for which he will be eternally remembered by Manchester City fans around the world.

Aguero, who was recently inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, won fifteen major trophies during his time at the club, including five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and a record six League Cups.

Reflecting on his statue, Sergio Aguero said: "Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving."

"In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the Club become one of the most important in the world. I am very grateful to the Club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special," he added.

