Luis Suarez to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season

Luis Suarez will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, the La Liga club announced on Sunday.

Published: 16th May 2022

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MADRID: Luis Suarez will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, the La Liga club announced on Sunday.

The Rojiblancos revealed the departure of Suarez and Hector Herrera before their match against Sevilla in league.

Midfielder Hector Herrera will also exit this summer as he is set to join the Houston Dynamo.

"At the end of the game, the Wanda Metropolitano will pay tribute to Luis Suarez and Hector Herrera, who are saying goodbye to the Red & White family today," Atleti tweeted.

The Uruguayan veteran striker arrived at Wanda Metropolitano before last season after spending the previous six years at Atleti's rival FC Barcelona.

Suarez had a remarkable start as a red and white player. He enjoyed a 21-goal debut season as the club raced to a league title triumph.

His second season saw him notching 11 league goals and two assists.

