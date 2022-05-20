STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennaiyin FC retain Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa on two-year deal

Thapa came in as a development player for Chennaiyin FC after spending four years at the AIFF Elite Academy from 2012-2016.

Chennaiyin FC mid-fielder Anirudh Thapa

Chennaiyin FC mid-fielder Anirudh Thapa (File photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC have retained the services of Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa on a two-year deal. With this deal, the 24-year-old will continue to feature for the club he had joined in 2016 until the summer of 2024.

Since joining the Marina Machans, the Dehradun-born footballer has been an integral part of the team's set-up, playing a significant role in Chennaiyin FC's success over the years that also includes playing two ISL finals -- winning the title once in the 2017-18 season. "Thapa came here young. And in that time, he's won an ISL title, established himself as one of the best in the country and also captained Chennaiyin FC for a season," said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani.

Thapa came in as a development player for Chennaiyin FC after spending four years at the AIFF Elite Academy from 2012-2016. "Chennaiyin FC has always been like a family to me. And Chennai, my home. So, this decision was not hard to make. I cannot wait to get started with the fans cheering in a packed Marina Arena," Thapa expressed his excitement.

