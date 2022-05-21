STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Paulo Dybala in, Leandro Paredes out for Argentina friendly against Italy

Striker Paulo Dybala was in the Argentina squad for the friendly against Italy on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.

Published: 21st May 2022 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES: Striker Paulo Dybala was in the Argentina squad for the friendly against Italy on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.

The recovering Leandro Paredes was left out on Friday.

The Copa America champion faces the European champion in a match that is expected to help Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni make up his mind on who to take to the World Cup in Qatar.

Italy did not qualify for the World Cup.

Dybala was a doubt to be among Argentina's forwards as he is set to leave Juventus after a poor season.

He scored 10 goals in 28 Serie A appearances.

Paredes, one of the key Argentina players in recent years, underwent surgery in April for pubalgia.

The doctors at his Paris Saint-Germain club expected him to be out two months.

Argentina: Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate), Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal) Juan Musso (Atalanta).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina, Nehuén Pérez (Udinese), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Juan Foyth (Villareal), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax), Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton).

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain), Lautaro Martínez, Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Julián Álvarez (River Plate).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paulo Dybala Leandro ​Paredes Argentina Italy Argentina vs Italy
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp