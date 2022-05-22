STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Crowd violence mars Panathinaikos win in Greek Cup final

Crowd violence and tear gas marred the Greek Cup final where Panathinaikos made a first-half penalty hold up to beat PAOK 1-0.

Published: 22nd May 2022 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

PAOK fans clash with police during the Greek Cup Final soccer match between Panathinaikos and PAOK at the Olympic stadium in Athens, Greece.

PAOK fans clash with police during the Greek Cup Final soccer match between Panathinaikos and PAOK at the Olympic stadium in Athens, Greece. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ATHENS: Crowd violence and tear gas marred the Greek Cup final where Panathinaikos made a first-half penalty hold up to beat PAOK 1-0 on Saturday.

Also, penalty-scorer Aitor Cantalapiedra was allegedly hit in the hand by a chunk of cement thrown from the crowd.

Only 43,000 tickets were sold for the 70,000-seat Athens Olympic Stadium to keep apart fans from both clubs. Despite that, Panathinaikos fans attempted before the final to get close to PAOK fans, and spilled onto the track around the field.

Riot police forced them back using tear gas, and PAOK supporters threw flares at the retreating Panathinaikos fans. The clashes and the air heavy with tear gas affected many fans, and caused a half-hour delay to the start of the final.

After Cantalapiedra converted the penalty in the 35th minute following a VAR check, he decided to celebrate in front of PAOK fans and was hit in the hand by a projectile. Panathinaikos said it was a chunk of cement.

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz immediately suspended the final, which resumed 35 minutes later.

As the first half came to a close, it was the turn of PAOK fans to spill onto the track in an attempt to reach the opposing supporters, clashing with the police in the process, and causing the start of the second half to be pushed back even further.

Panathinaikos, which dominated the first half, defended its lead in the second without too much pressure from PAOK. The final ended more than three hours beyond its scheduled starting time, and Panathinaikos had its 19th Greek Cup trophy and first since 2014.

Clashes at Greek Cup finals have become commonplace, causing limited attendance. That did not deter Panathinaikos manager Ivan Jovanovic saying “it was important that we made the people happy.”

The win meant Panathinaikos will play in next season's Europa Conference League, starting in the third qualifying round, while PAOK will enter the second qualifying round.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panathinaikos Greek Cup Greek Cup 2022
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp