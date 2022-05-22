STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIFA World Cup playoffs: Lionel Messi leads Argentina squad for Finalissima against Italy

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi will spearhead Argentina's squad for next month's World Cup 2022 playoff against Italy.

Published: 22nd May 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Argentina striker Lionel Messi

Argentina striker Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BUENOS AIRES: Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi will spearhead Argentina's squad for next month's World Cup 2022 playoff against Italy, the South American country's football association said on Friday.

The Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni also included forwards Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez in his final 29-man squad, a week after naming a provisional 35-man list for the all-important clash.

In addition, goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez and Franco Aramani were called up, despite respective knee and Covid-19 concerns, reports Xinhua

The Finalissima -- which pits the reigning Copa America champions against the holders of the European Championship -- will be played at London's Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Scaloni has said he will use the match to help prepare for the FIFA World Cup, to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

