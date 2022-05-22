STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fiorentina edges Atalanta for Europa Conference League spot

Fiorentina's Krzysztof Piatek (L) vies for the ball with Juventus Leonardo Bonucci during a Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Juventus, in Florence's Artemio Franchi stadium. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ROME: Fiorentina edged Atalanta for Serie A’s final berth in Europe with a 2-0 win over Juventus on Saturday.

With goals from Alfred Duncan and Nicolás González, Fiorentina claimed seventh place and a Europa Conference League spot.

Atalanta lost at home to Empoli 1-0.

Fiorentina finished seventh and Atalanta eighth, ending the Bergamo squad’s run of playing in Europe at five consecutive seasons -- the last three in the Champions League, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2020.

Fiorentina, which won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1961, had gone five seasons without playing in Europe.

Juventus had already secured a Champions League spot and a fourth-place finish.

In his final match with the club, Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini exited at halftime after getting bloodied during a collision with Krzysztof Piątek. Chiellini is seeking a new club in Major League Soccer.

American midfielder Weston McKennie entered for Juventus in the 76th minute, his first appearance since breaking two bones in his left foot during a Champions League match against Villarreal on Feb. 22.

Also, Lazio and Hellas Verona drew 3-3 and Bologna beat already-relegated Genoa 1-0 with a goal from Musa Barrow.

The Serie A champion will be decided on Sunday — the final day of the season — when leader AC Milan visits Sassuolo and defending champion Inter Milan, which is two points back, hosts Sampdoria.

