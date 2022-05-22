STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne voted as Premier League's Player of the season

De Bruyne has notched a career-best 15 league goals and 13 assists to secure the fans' award for the second time after also winning it in 2019-20.

Published: 22nd May 2022 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (Photo| AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named the Premier League's Player of the season on Saturday, with his team-mate Phil Foden taking the Young Player prize for a second successive year.

De Bruyne has notched a career-best 15 league goals and 13 assists to secure the fans' award for the second time after also winning it in 2019-20.

The Belgian finished above City team-mate Joao Cancelo, Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Southampton's James Ward-Prowse and Tottenham's Son Heung-min.

"To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I'm really proud of. There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs," De Bruyne said.

De Bruyne is the fourth player to win the award twice after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic. Foden has been instrumental in City's bid to retain the Premier League title, scoring nine goals and producing five assists.

The 21-year-old has matched his goal and assist totals from last season and could surpass them in City's Premier League title decider against Aston Villa on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's side are one point clear of second placed Liverpool and will be guaranteed to win a fourth English title in five seasons if they beat Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool would win the title if they defeat Wolves and City drop points. "I'm very proud to have won this award for a second season in a row. There are so many talented young players in the Premier League this season and it's a real honour to win it again. I have been really happy with my performances this season and it has been great to contribute to this team in what will hopefully be another successful year for us all," Foden said.

Foden finished ahead of Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea's Mason Mount, West Ham's Declan Rice, Arsenal duo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale and Crystal Palace pair Conor Gallagher and Tyrick Mitchell.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City English Premier League EPL Player of the season
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp