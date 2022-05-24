Kenya and Zimbabwe excluded from 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying

By AFP

PARIS: Kenya and Zimbabwe have been excluded from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers having "failed to have their suspensions by FIFA set aside" the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Tuesday.

FIFA had suspended both federations on February 24 due to "government interference."

"As a consequence of having failed to have their suspensions by FIFA set aside, CAF has confirmed that both Kenya and Zimbabwe will not participate in the Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 qualifiers," read the CAF statement.

"The qualifiers will kick-off on the first day of June 2022.

"CAF had included them in the official draw earlier in April 2022 on condition that the suspension must be lifted two weeks before their first match day."

Kenya had been drawn in Group C along with Burundi, Cameroon and Namibia whilst Zimbabwe were in Group K with Liberia, Morocco and South Africa.

Winners and runners-up in the 12 groups qualify for the finals at six venues in the Ivory Coast on dates to be announced during June and July next year.

Champions Senegal begin their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title defence at home to Benin.