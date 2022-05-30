Indian Bank get better of Southern Railway

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Marudhu Pandi (52nd) and Arun Gilbert (64th) notched up a goal each to help Indian Bank beat Southern Railway 2-1 in the senior division league match of the Chennai Football Association on Sunday. Shemmarton scored the lone goal for Southern Railway.

Results: Swaraj FC 1 (Lalrinjella 52nd) bt Chennai Customs 0; Indian Bank 2 (Marudhu Pandi 52nd, Arun Gilbert 64th) bt Southern Railway 1 (Shemmarton 4th).

KSEB advance

KSEB defeated Sports Hostel of Excellence (Chennai) 74-65 in the first round of the all-India basketball tournament for 55th Nachimuthu Gounder Cup organised by the Coimbatore District Basketball Association on Sunday.

Results: KSEB bt Sports Hostel of Excellence 74-65; Indian Railway (New Delhi) bt Kerala Police 72-58.

Selva delivers

K Selva Venket’s 4/30 helped Grand Prix Cricket Club to overcome Egmore Excelsiors by 92 runs in a fourth division D zone match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: IV Division ‘D’: Grand Prix Cricket Club 200 in 46.5 ovs (G Maharaja 64, I John Baptist 49; M Subanandhan 5/41, A Praveen Kumar 4/47) bt Egmore Excelsiors 108 in 26.3 ovs (K Selva Venket 4/30). Tiger Cricket Club 140 in 36.2 ovs (D Shabeer 3/28) lost to State Bank of India Recreation Club 144/1 in 24.5 ovs (K Dhilepan 71 n.o). St Mary’s Cricket Club 193 in 46.4 ovs lost to Indian Oil Sports and Recreation Club 194/4 in 29.5 ovs. Kohinoor XI 112 in 30.3 ovs lost to Lusuraj Cricket Club 113/5 in 25 ovs. Egmore Club 160 in 39 ovs lost to Triplicane Cosmopolitan Club 161/3 in 28.1 ovs.