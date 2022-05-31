STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Messi: 'No doubt' that Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or 

"There's no doubt, it's very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year," Messi said in an interview to Argentine TV channel TyC Sports when asked if Benzema should get the prestigious award.

Published: 31st May 2022 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

POSITION: 1 | NAME: LIONEL MESSI | AGE: 34 | SPORT: FOOTBALL | TOTAL EARNINGS: USD 130 MILLION

POSITION: 1 | NAME: LIONEL MESSI | AGE: 34 | SPORT: FOOTBALL | TOTAL EARNINGS: USD 130 MILLION (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BUENOS AIRES: According to Lionel Messi, there is "no doubt" that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema deserves to win his first Ballon d'Or award this year.

Messi has won a record seven Ballon d'Or awards as the world's best player but saw his new club Paris Saint-Germain eliminated by Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League this year — after Benzema scored a hat trick in the second half of the return leg.

Benzema netted another four goals against Chelsea in the quarterfinals and three against Manchester City in the semifinals — including the decisive penalty in extra time of the second leg — before Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the final on Saturday. Benzema was also the top scorer in the Spanish league as Madrid won the title in dominant fashion.

"There's no doubt, it's very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year," Messi said in an interview to Argentine TV channel TyC Sports when asked if Benzema should get the prestigious award. "I think there is no doubt this year."

In total, Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 matches with his club this season and equaled Madrid great Raúl González as the club's second-highest scorer with 323 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo leads that tally with 451.

While Madrid knocked out a quartet of European giants on their way to the Champions League title, Messi wasn't overly impressed with the team's style of play. Madrid needed big comebacks against both PSG and Man City and had Benzema to thank both times.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates winning the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris. (Photo | AP)

"Out of the blue they score against you, and the match changes automatically," Messi said about this Madrid team. "Madrid was not the best team in this Champions League, there were better teams."

The 34-year-old Messi is training with Argentina in Bilbao for the "Finalissima" — friendly between the Copa America winners and European champion Italy on Wednesday.

Messi could find himself going up against Benzema again at the World Cup in Qatar this year — both Argentina and France are among the main contenders — but insisted that defending champion France should be considered the favorite.

"France is an impressive team, (four years) ago we said they could be candidates and they ended as winners. I believe the hit they took at the Euros (being eliminated by Switzerland) made them stronger," Messi said.

"(Argentina) can fight anyone and will make it hard for any rival. That doesn't mean we are the favorites to be world champions or any of that. It means we will fight against anyone."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi Real Madrid Karim Benzema Win Ballon d'Or Award Paris Saint-Germain Cristiano Ronaldo
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp