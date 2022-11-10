Home Sport Football

Qatar again denies claim of cash offers to World Cup voters in Netflix documentary

The four-part show 'FIFA Uncovered' directly put the question to key Qatari official Hassan Al-Thawadi — the bid campaign leader in 2010, now heading the World Cup organizing committee.

Published: 10th November 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Hassan Al Thawadi

Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the World Cup organizing committee.(File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DOHA: A longstanding whistleblower allegation that Qatar offered cash to voters during its winning bid to host the World Cup was denied again by officials in a Netflix documentary released Wednesday.

The four-part show “FIFA Uncovered” directly put the question to key Qatari official Hassan Al-Thawadi — the bid campaign leader in 2010, now heading the World Cup organizing committee — of whether he took part in offering USD 1.5 million to each of three FIFA voters from Africa.

Whistleblower Phaedra Almajid has claimed for more than a decade she was in the room with Al-Thawadi at a hotel in Angola in January 2010 when money was offered to the three men, who were among 24 voters set to pick the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosts later that year.

“My reaction, especially on the Phaedra situation, it’s frustration,” Al-Thawadi told interviewers for the Netflix show. “They are inherently false and there are facts on the ground that prove they are false.”

Almajid’s claims added to a cloud of suspected wrongdoing hanging over Qatar long after it won the vote by FIFA’s executive committee in December 2010. Qatar's bid team has always insisted it followed campaign rules set by FIFA.

The alleged offers to African voters were detailed in May 2011 by a British parliamentary hearing which received evidence from The Sunday Times newspaper. They implicated, and were denied by, Issa Hayatou and Jacques Anouma plus a third man, Amos Adamu, who were suspended by FIFA for financial misconduct before the World Cup votes.

Almajid was in Angola working on the bid’s international media relations but was fired soon after.

She later testified to a FIFA-appointed investigation of the 2018-2022 bidders led by Michael Garcia, a former U.S. Attorney in New York and now a judge in state courts.

Garcia’s report in 2014, which FIFA did not publish in full until 2017, dismissed Almajid’s evidence. It concluded she was wrong about another Qatari bid official witnessing the offers and suggested she had altered her evidence.

Almajid repeated her claims to “FIFA Uncovered” and said the cash was offered to Africans’ national soccer bodies and not the men personally.

Netflix is airing the FIFA program less than two weeks before the World Cup starts Nov. 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA Uncovered Netflix Qatar World cup Hassan Al-Thawadi
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp