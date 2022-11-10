Home Sport Football

South Korea coach Bento confirms Son will be in World Cup squad

Son wrote on his Instagram page on Wednesday that playing in the World Cup was his childhood dream and that he "can't wait to represent our beautiful country."

Published: 10th November 2022 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Son Heung-min

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

SEOUL: South Korea's coach Paulo Bento said on Thursday that the injured Son Heung-min would "of course" be selected in his World Cup squad -- but could not say whether his captain would be fit for the country's first match in Qatar.

The Tottenham forward had successful surgery to repair an eye socket fracture suffered in the 2-1 Champions League win over Marseille nine days ago.

Son wrote on his Instagram page on Wednesday that playing in the World Cup was his childhood dream and that he "can't wait to represent our beautiful country."

Bento dismissed concerns about Son missing the World Cup, with South Korea's first Group H game against Uruguay on November 24 just two weeks away.

"Of course, he's going to be selected," Bento told reporters. But he said Son should be given enough time to "recover as well as possible."

"About other aspects, we should check and we should analyse day-by-day," said Bento.

"Let him come. We have time to make the right decisions, and the best decisions for all of us," he added. 

Bento said it was understandable that Son, who also played in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, would be eager to get back in action as soon as possible.

"It's something normal from Sonny because along the process he showed the wish and the will and the desire to come and play with the national team," said Bento, who said he was "not preparing" any backup plans should the team's talisman be unable to line up against Uruguay.

"This is talk about the future, and it's the far future," he said. "This is not the moment."

South Korea also face Ghana on November 28 and Portugal on December 2 in Group H.

Son, who shared last season's Premier League golden boot as the top scorer with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, has a huge fan base in South Korea.

He is considered critical to South Korea's chances of making it to the knockout stages at the World Cup, having scored 35 goals in 104 internationals -- including nine in his last 14.

Though he is yet to lift a trophy at the club level, he led South Korea to gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
south korea Paulo Bento Son Heung-min World Cup Qatar FIFA World Cup
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp