Home Sport Football

Southampton hires Nathan Jones as Hasenhuttl's replacement

Hasenhuttl was fired after the eighth loss in 14 league games, a 4-1 defeat against Newcastle on Sunday, leaving them languishing in the relegation zone.

Published: 10th November 2022 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Southampton hires Nathan Jones as Ralph Hasenhüttl's replacement

Southampton hires Nathan Jones as Ralph Hasenhüttl's replacement. (Photo | Southampton FC Twitter)

By Agencies

LONDON: Southampton hired Nathan Jones as the manager on Thursday after he decided to leave the second-tier team, Luton.

The 49-year-old Welshman signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and replaces Ralph Hasenhuttl who was sacked on Monday.

Jones has a tough first game in charge against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday before a six-week break for the World Cup.

"Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce it has appointed Nathan Jones as its new Men's First Team Manager," read a club statement.

Hasenhuttl was fired after the eighth loss in 14 league games, a 4-1 defeat against Newcastle on Sunday, leaving them languishing in the relegation zone.

Jones was in the second of his stints as Luton manager and led the team to the Championship playoffs last season.

"A lot of my family are Southampton fans, which doesn't half help," said Jones, and I feel really, really proud to be given the opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

"Obviously, I wanted to manage in the Premier League, I've dreamt of that since I've become a coach or a manager, but this club in particular — because of how it's run, because of the structure, because of how they look deeper than just results — really appeals to me."

Jones was named Championship manager of the season last term after taking Luton to the playoffs, where Huddersfield Town beat them in the semi-finals.

He returned to Luton in May 2020 and rebuilt his reputation saving them from relegation on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

(With inputs from AFP and AP)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southampton Nathan Jones English Premier League Replacement Ralph Hasenhüttl
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp