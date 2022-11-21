Home Sport Football

FIFA World Cup: Iran players decline to sing national anthem backing anti-govt protests

The Iranian players stood impassively and grim-faced as their anthem rang out around the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Published: 21st November 2022 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Iran players decline to sing national anthem before England game

Iranian players pose ahead of the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

DOHA: Iran's players did not sing their national anthem before their first game of the World Cup against England on Monday, in apparent support for anti-government protesters in their homeland.

Ahead of the game in Qatar, captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh said the team would decide together whether or not to refuse to sing the anthem in a show of solidarity for demonstrations that have rocked the regime in Iran.

The Iranian players stood impassively and grim-faced as their anthem rang out around the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Iran has been shaken by two months of nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on September 16.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died three days after her arrest in Tehran over an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code for women, which includes the mandatory hijab headscarf.

Some Iranian athletes have chosen not to sing the national anthem or celebrate their victories in support of the protesters.

Jahanbakhsh, who used to play for the English club Brighton, was angered last week by a question from a British journalist about the anthem issue.

"Every single player has a different celebration and you ask about the national anthem and that’s something that also has to be decided in the team, which we already talked about," he said.

"But we never made a big deal out of it, to be honest, because everybody is only thinking about football."

The crackdown since Amini's death has left nearly 400 people dead, according to the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.

The state's response has led to questions over whether the team represents Iran or the regime that has ruled with an iron fist since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
ALSO READ | Fans urged to chant Mahsa Amini's name at Iran World Cup games

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahsa Amini Morality police Iran Anti-government Protest Alireza Jahanbakhsh FIFA World Cup
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp