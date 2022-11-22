FIFA 2022: 105ft Neymar cut-out takes football World Cup fever to new high

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: With football fans across the state competing each other to express their admiration for the game, a group of youngsters in Ottapalam has come up with a 105 feet cut-out of Brazilian player Neymar, which they claim is the tallest in the state.

It was designed and made by Yusuf, Cheruthurthy native, who shot to fame by making artistic panthals for Thrissur pooram. The cut-out is placed near Kizhakkepalam, opposite to a 55 feet cut-out of Argentinian player Messi, who has the most number of fan following in Kerala.

The people in Ottapalam celebrated the beginning of World Cup season with its installation on Wednesday, indicating the coming days of celebration and sleepless nights to watch the game. Installed jointly by a WhatsApp group named Brazil Fans Ottapalam and a local studio P T Arts here, what makes the cut-out stand out from others is the illumination work, making it beautiful and attractive during night.

“The WhatsApp group has more than 300 members and the fund for the cut-out was collected from them according to each person’s capacity,” said the group admin K Askar Ali.

