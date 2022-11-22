Home Sport Football

FIFA 2022: 105ft Neymar cut-out takes football World Cup fever to new high

It was designed and made by Yusuf, Cheruthurthy native, who shot to fame by making artistic panthals for Thrissur pooram.

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Neymar. (Photo | AP)

Brazil's Neymar. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: With football fans across the state competing each other to express their admiration for the game, a group of youngsters in Ottapalam has come up with a 105 feet cut-out of Brazilian player Neymar, which they claim is the tallest in the state.

It was designed and made by Yusuf, Cheruthurthy native, who shot to fame by making artistic panthals for Thrissur pooram. The cut-out is placed near Kizhakkepalam, opposite to a 55 feet cut-out of Argentinian player Messi, who has the most number of fan following in Kerala.

The people in Ottapalam celebrated the beginning of World Cup season with its installation on Wednesday, indicating the coming days of celebration and sleepless nights to watch the game. Installed jointly by a WhatsApp  group named Brazil Fans Ottapalam and a local studio P T Arts here, what makes the cut-out stand out from others is the illumination work, making it beautiful and attractive during night.

“The WhatsApp group has more than 300 members and the fund for the cut-out was collected from them according to each person’s capacity,” said the group admin K Askar Ali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp