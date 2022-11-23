Home Sport Football

FIFA World Cup: German players cover mouths in protest for team photo

The team lined up in the traditional formation before Wednesday's game against Japan and each of the 11 players covered their mouth with their right hand.

Published: 23rd November 2022 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

German players cover mouths before Japan game

Players from Germany pose for the team photo as they cover their mouth before the World Cup group E match between against Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium, Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DOHA: Germany's players covered their mouths for their team photo before their opening World Cup match in an apparent rebuke of FIFA's clampdown on plans to wear armbands to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar.

It seemed to be a response to FIFA's warning to the seven European federations, including Germany's, that players would be penalized if they wore colourful "One Love" armbands as a symbol of inclusion and diversity. The seven team captains had planned to wear the armbands.

Qatar has been under scrutiny for its human rights record and laws criminalizing homosexuality.

Soccer's governing body issued the warning Monday just hours before the first teams were set to play with their captain wearing the armband. FIFA said the players would immediately be shown a yellow card.

Germany coach Hansi Flick and soccer federation president Bernd Neuendorf were among those to criticize FIFA's decision. Neuendorf said Tuesday it was "another low blow" from FIFA.
ALSO READ | Some LGBTQ fans skip Qatar World Cup, fearing hostility

