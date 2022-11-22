Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup

FIFA bans ‘OneLove’ armband  

Here’s a look at the armband, the gesture behind it and FIFA’s move to ban them.

Published: 22nd November 2022

Rainbow armband (file picture) | AFP

By Express News Service

FIFA again caused a controversy on Monday as they prevented captains of seven European nations from wearing the ‘OneLove’ armband. Here’s a look at the armband, the gesture behind it and FIFA’s move to ban them.

What’s the ‘OneLove’ armband? 
It’s a band that captains typically have worn to show their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Before the tournament, seven teams from Europe got together and decided that captains would wear these bands to show their support to the host nation’s LGBTQ+ community (homosexuality is illegal in Qatar). It’s rainbow themed and captains have worn it in the past as a show of support. The seven nations were prepared to defy orders as long as the sanctions were limited to hefty fines. 

What happened on Monday? 
FIFA, who had been asked by the teams a few months ago itself, replied by threatening the teams that such an act would invite sporting sanctions including the prospect of captains picking up a yellow card. The world body, in return, said all teams could wear ‘No Discrimination’ armbands. 

Who were the seven teams? 
England, Netherlands, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. After FIFA’s statement landed on Monday, the federations issued a joint statement saying they didn’t want their players to carry on with the act because of the sanctions. “... we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play,” they said. 

What happens now?
The choice is up to the captains of the seven teams. They can go rogue and take the yellow card if they so wish. Germany skipper Manuel Neuer has already suggested he may do this. “We have the complete backing of the (German Football Association), we have no fear,” Neuer had remarked on Saturday before FIFA showed their hand. There is a vague law in the FIFA statutes that allow referees to book players.

“The players must be inspected before the start of the match and substitutes before they enter the field of play,” it says. “If a player is wearing or using unauthorised/ dangerous equipment or jewellery, the referee must order the player to a) remove item, b) leave field of play at the next stoppage if the player is unable or unwilling to comply. A player who refuses to comply or wears the item again must be cautioned.”

