FIFA World Cup: Japan score two late goals to stun Germany 2-1

Late goals from Japan in the second half stunned the four-time champions, making it the second consecutive World Cup where Germany have lost their opening group fixture.

Published: 23rd November 2022 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Japan stun Germany

Takuma Asano, (R), scores Japan's winning goal against Germany in the Group E fixture of the FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DOHA: Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup.

Ilkay Gündogan had given four-time champion Germany the lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan, who plays for the German team Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.

Then Asano, who plays for the German team Bochum, sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow-angle in the 83rd minute. It was the first competitive meeting between the two nations.

Before the game, Germany's players covered their mouths during the team photo in an apparent rebuke to FIFA following its decision to stop plans to wear armbands to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar.

