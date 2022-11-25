Home Sport Football

Ghana coach slams ref after Ronaldo's record World Cup goal

Ghana coach Otto Addo's criticism of American referee Ismail Elfath was so direct that it could put him into trouble with FIFA.

Published: 25th November 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ghana's Mohammed Salisu fouls in the penalty box Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a World Cup group H soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Ghana's Mohammed Salisu fouls in the penalty box Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a World Cup group H soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DOHA: Ghana coach Otto Addo criticized the American referee who awarded the penalty that resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo's record goal at the World Cup on Thursday, calling it "a special gift."

Ronaldo won and converted the second-half penalty, making him the first male player to score in five World Cups. Portugal went on to beat Ghana 3-2.

"If somebody scores a goal, congratulations. But this was really a gift. Really a gift," Addo said. "What more can I say? (It was) a special gift from the referee."

Addo's criticism of American referee Ismail Elfath was so direct that it could put him into trouble with FIFA.

When asked what he thought was the reason for Ghana's narrow defeat, Addo responded: "The referee."

Addo felt Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu didn't foul Ronaldo for the penalty, and he complained that the officials didn't use VAR to make sure. Salisu's thigh appeared to make slight contact with Ronaldo's leg before the Portugal captain went sprawling to the ground.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo, who was starting what's expected to be his last World Cup, converted the penalty for his piece of history.

"I think it was really the wrong decision," Addo said. "I don't know why VAR didn't come up. There's no explanation for me. And then it's difficult against a world-class team when they are leading."

Addo is a 47-year-old former Ghana player who is in his first international coaching job and at his first World Cup. He said he even tried to meet with Elfath after the game to ask him about the incident. Addo also complained that Elfath had missed numerous fouls on his players.

"I tried," Addo said. "I asked some people outside with FIFA if I can talk with the referee in a calm and quiet way but they said he's in a meeting and it's not possible."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Otto Addo Ghana coach referee Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup Qatar
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp