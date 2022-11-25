Home Sport Football

Marco Asensio takes leading role for Spain at World Cup

Asensio scored once in the team's 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in Group E on Wednesday, taking a leading role to help "La Roja" open its campaign with a resounding victory.

Published: 25th November 2022 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo

Spain's Marco Asensio, (L), celebrates with Dani Olmo after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group E match against Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium, Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DOHA: From the sidelines at Real Madrid to one of Spain's most important players at the World Cup. It's been a nice turnaround for forward Marco Asensio.

Asensio has made just a few appearances from the bench for Real Madrid under coach Carlo Ancelotti. But things have been different with Spain, where he has become a key member of Luis Enrique's revamped squad that got off to a strong start in its quest to win a second World Cup title.

Asensio scored once in the team's 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in Group E on Wednesday, taking a leading role to help "La Roja" open its campaign with a resounding victory.

Spain is trying to win its first major title since Euro 2012. Its next match is Sunday against Germany, which opened with a 2-1 loss to Japan.

Luis Enrique, who rarely singles out players for praise, hasn't held back whenever asked about the importance of Asensio. "Asensio has been spectacular, he is at a top level," Luis Enrique said after the game against Costa Rica. "He is a great player and I'm thrilled that he's been playing like this."

Asensio, who made only three starts for Real Madrid this season, said he has never felt so comfortable with the national team. "I'm feeling very well," Asensio said a day after Spain's opening victory. "I'm comfortable with what Luis Enrique has been asking of me. and I'm glad that he has confidence in me."

Asensio had been away from the national team for some time until getting a call-up for Nations League matches in June 2021, when Luis Enrique couldn't pick many other players because of injuries. He has thrived since and secured his place in the squad. "I was thrilled to get the call from Luis Enrique," he said. "I was anxious to return and I'm glad that I made the most of my opportunity."
ALSO READ | Promising Spain brings back the 'tiki-taka' at the World Cup

Luis Enrique has been using Asensio in different positions, including in the "false 9" spot and as a striker, which was the case in the opener, when the coach preferred Asensio over regular starter Álvaro Morata in the starting lineup.

"From the first day, Luis Enrique told me that I was going to play in several different positions," the 26-year-old Asensio said. He said the World Cup could help turn things around for him at the club level, whether he stays with Madrid or leaves when his contract ends after next season.

"A World Cup is always important for a player, I don't know if it's a turning point, but it is very important for me," he said. "I'm looking forward to this World Cup with great enthusiasm because of everything that has happened and because of how special this group is."

This is the second World Cup for Asensio after he made three appearances in the 2018 tournament in Russia when Spain was eliminated by the hosts in the round of 16. He didn't make it to Spain's squad at the European Championship last year but was in the team that reached the final of the Tokyo Olympics, winning a silver medal.
ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup: Two brothers, two teams, two contrasting experiences

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 Spain Marco Asensio Real Madrid Luis Enrique
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp