Home Sport Football

FIFA World Cup: Costa Rica beat Japan to hand Germany lifeline

It was Costa Rica's first shot on target at this World Cup and could be of huge benefit to the Germans.

Published: 27th November 2022 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda, right, tries to block a shot from Japan's Wataru Endo during the World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica (Photo | AP)

Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda, right, tries to block a shot from Japan's Wataru Endo during the World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica (Photo | AP)

By AFP

DOHA: Costa Rica stunned Japan 1-0 thanks to a late goal at the World Cup on Sunday to blow Group E wide open and hand a potential lifeline to Germany.

Japan, who shocked four-time champions Germany 2-1 in their opener in Qatar, could have taken a giant stride towards the last 16 with a win.

Instead they laboured for large parts of the match against a Costa Rica side who were hammered 7-0 by Spain, then defender Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute with a deflected strike.

It was Costa Rica's first shot on target at this World Cup and could be of huge benefit to the Germans.

The result left Spain, Japan and Costa Rica all on three points. Spain face Germany later Sunday in another crucial contest.

Japan made five changes to the team which shocked Germany in their opening match as coach Hajime Moriyasu made full use of his 26-man squad.

In temperatures of 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Japan immediately went on the attack and won a corner within 30 seconds to signal their intent.

Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez had resisted making wholesale changes to the team thumped by Spain, dropping teenage winger Jewison Bennette and defender Carlos Martinez to the bench.

Gerson Torres and 34-year-old centre-back Kendall Waston took their place in an ageing XI which featured four players from the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals.

But Japan's early promise melted in the Doha sun and the first shot at goal -- a tame effort which sailed high and wide -- did not come until 10 minutes from half-time through Costa Rica's 30-year-old Joel Campbell.

A dreary first half came to a close with "Los Ticos" having had more of the ball but neither side mustering a shot on target.

Moriyasu had seen enough and made a double change at the break, one of them the introduction of Bundesliga-based striker Takuma Asano, who scored the winner against the Germans.

The Blue Samurai were immediately more cutting and midfielder Hidemasa Morita drew the first proper save of the match within seconds of the restart with a powerful strike.

Moriyasu threw on Brighton attacker Kaoru Mitoma for a defender just after the hour as Japan chased the victory that would put them on the cusp of the last 16.

It was all Japan as the match ticked into the last 20 minutes in front of 41,000 spectators.

Substitute Junya Ito looked to have wriggled free and was closing on goal, only for Costa Rica defender Francisco Calvo to cynically tug him back on the edge of the box, earning a yellow card that could easily have been red.

Costa Rica had done nothing for most of the game as an attacking force, but nine minutes from normal time they stole it when Fuller's shot took a deflection and looped in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup FIFA 2022
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp