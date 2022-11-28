Home Sport Football

Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Özil in protest

The clearly coordinated display was in response to German players’ gesture on Wednesday when they covered their mouths to protest against FIFA following the clampdown on the 'One Love' armband.

Published: 28th November 2022 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Spectators hold photos of former German international Mesut Ozil on the stands and cover their mouths during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

AL KHOR: Qatari soccer fans hit back at Germany’s World Cup protest on Sunday by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain.

A group of fans held copies of a hand-drawn sketch of Özil, while others showed pictures of him in action for Germany.

The clearly coordinated display was apparently in response to Germany players’ gesture on Wednesday, when they covered their mouths to protest against FIFA following the governing body’s clampdown on the “One Love” armband. That gesture was a response to FIFA’s effective nixing of seven European teams’ plans to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar and its human rights record.

Qatari fans appeared Sunday to reference Germany’s own questionable treatment of Özil, the former player who quit the national team after becoming a target of racist abuse and a scapegoat for Germany’s early World Cup exit in 2018.

Özil, a German-born descendant of Turkish immigrants, accused the country's soccer federation, fans and media of racism in their treatment of people with Turkish roots.

“I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose,” Özil said at the time.

The abuse started before the 2018 World Cup when Özil and Germany teammate Ilkay Gündogan posed for photographs with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Gündogan also has a Turkish family background. He was subsequently jeered by German supporters during a World Cup warmup game.

The abuse of Özil, in particular, increased after the tournament, helped by incendiary statements from Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff and the federation president at the time, Reinhard Grindel.

Grindel later said he should have given Özil more support.

After playing in Sunday’s game at Al Bayt Stadium, which Germany and Spain drew 1-1, Gündogan said he just wanted to focus on soccer from now on.

“Honestly, my point of view is: now the politics are finished,” Gündogan said. “The country of Qatar is very proud to host the World Cup, also the first Muslim country, and I come from a Muslim family. So the Muslim community is proud. So I think now it’s just about football.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp