France's Kamara to miss World Cup due to knee injury

Published: 01st October 2022 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

France midfielder Boubacar Kamara. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: France midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining knee ligament damage.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard confirmed the extent of Kamara's injury on Friday ahead of an English Premier League game against Leeds on Sunday.

Unfortunately, “Bouba will be missing until after the World Cup so that's a huge blow,” Gerrard said.

Kamara joined Villa from Marseille on a free transfer in July and has started every game.

He forced his way into Didier Deschamps' plans to successfully defend the World Cup.

