Gonzalo Higuain to retire at end of MLS season at age 34

The 34-year-old striker joined Miami in September 2020. He made the announcement at a news conference on Monday.

Published: 04th October 2022 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Toronto FC defender Shane O'Neill, right, blocks a shot by Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain.

Toronto FC defender Shane O'Neill, right, blocks a shot by Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuaín (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Toronto. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE: The 34-year-old striker says he will retire from soccer after Inter Miami's Major League Soccer season ends.

Gonzalo Higuain joined Miami in September 2020.

He has 14 league goals this season, including 12 in his last 15 matches, and 27 goals in 65 games with Miami, which is in contention for a playoff spot with one game left in the regular season.

He made the announcement at a news conference on Monday.

Higuain also played for River Plate (2005-07), Real Madrid (2007-13), Napoli (2013-16), Juventus (2016-20), AC Milan (2018-19) and Chelsea (2019).

Apart from that, he won three Spanish league titles and three Italian league titles, plus one Europa League.

Higuain scored 31 goals in 75 international appearances for Argentina from 2009-18, playing in the 2014 World Cup final loss to Germany.

