Home Sport Football

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund make comeback to secure 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich

It was Youssoufa Moukoko who gave Dortmund hopes of a comeback at their home, scoring in the 74th minute.

Published: 09th October 2022 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko.

Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund's Anthony Modeste hit an equaliser in the extra time to complete an incredible comeback and secure a 2-2 draw against visitors Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga tie at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Saturday.

The hyped 'Der Klassiker', the name for any match between these two rivals, met fans' expectations, though Munich fans were left with disappointment on being forced to share points.

Leon Goretzka gave Bayern Munich an early advantage in the 33rd minute before Leroy Sane added another in the 53rd minute to double the lead in front of 81,000 strong crowd at their hosts' territory.

But it was Youssoufa Moukoko who gave Dortmund hopes of a comeback at their home, scoring in the 74th minute. He became the youngest scorer in the history of 'Der Klassiker' at 17 years of age. Kingsley Coman was sent off in the 90th minute with a second booking, reducing Bayern to 10 men.

Adding insult to injury, Modeste made things even five minutes past full-time, leaving Munich fans stunned.

The Bavarians are at third position in the points table with 16 points. Dortmund is at fourth with points as same as their opponents.

On the other hand, former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso made a winning start as the manager of Bayer Leverkusen as Moussa Diaby starred with a goal and two setups to help his side demolish Schalke by 4-0.

Diaby, who had netted 13 times last season had not scored this season yet. But he thundered a shot from 22 metres in the 38th minute. He set up Frimpoong three minutes later to double the lead.

Eight minutes after that, the duo linked up once again and the result was Frimpong drilling from a close range to score his fourth foal of the season.

Paulinho completed the demolition act with a well-timed goal in the 90th minute to give Alonso a winning start as a manager.

With this win, Leverkusen got their second win of the season and they climbed to 14th position with eight points. Schalke on the other hand dropped to the 16th position.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anthony Modeste Dortmund Bundesliga Bayern Munich Der Klassiker football
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder, dies at 82
Delhi BJP's Parvesh Verma (Photo | Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma/Facebook)
At Delhi event, BJP MP Parvesh Verma calls for 'total boycott' of a community 
Image used for representational purpose only.
Wives of dons likely to rule in Bihar bypolls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a solar-powered 3D projection mapping and heritage lighting show at Sun Temple in Mehsana district. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat’s Modhera is India’s first fully-solar village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp