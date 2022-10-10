Home Sport Football

Manager Gareth Southgate fears COVID-19 could wreck England's World Cup hopes

All teams will follow strict medical protocols to try to reduce the spread of coronavirus at the November 20-December 18 tournaments.

Published: 10th October 2022 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

England coach Gareth Southgate watches from the bench during the UEFA Nations League soccer match

England coach Gareth Southgate watches from the bench during the UEFA Nations League soccer match (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

FRANKFURT: England manager Gareth Southgate is weighing up how much access players will have with their families at the World Cup amid his fears that COVID-19 could derail the team’s chances of success in Qatar.

Southgate says he is also concerned about the number of players that will be available to him by the time the tournament kicks off next month due to the intense physical demands of having a midseason World Cup.

He is currently in discussions with his squad over how to approach family access and limit the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak.

All teams will follow strict medical protocols to try to reduce the spread of coronavirus at the November 20-December 18 tournaments. England was impacted by COVID-19 at the delayed European Championship in 2021 when Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to isolate as a result of coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Southgate is determined to avoid a repeat.

“Obviously it’s quite fluid in terms of where we will be in terms of rates of infection and what that will look like. We would have a preference that families can engage, because that’s better for everybody,” Southgate said at the draw for Euro 2024 in Frankfurt on Sunday. “But there is that decision around how much risk do you want to take, because if you lose a player or two players, for them that may be their only opportunity to play at the World Cup, and I’m sure their families will realize that as well.

“It is a decision that we’re talking with the senior players about, and they’re realizing how complicated that is.”

Another concern for Southgate is the physical condition of his players, who face an intense schedule with their club teams before the tournament.

Kyle Walker underwent groin surgery this week and is a major doubt.

Southgate believes key players could drop out between now and Qatar.

“It’s not something we can control. I’ve said all along that I’ve never bought the theory that it’s better for us to be playing in the middle of the season than at the end because we haven’t had a problem with playing at the end. So I always felt that was a bit of a myth,” Southgate said.

“What I see is a really packed schedule now, a lot of players playing a lot of minutes, and realistically we will lose more. I just think it’s so intense and the players have had so much football.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gareth Southgate Covid 19 World Cup Kyle Walker
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp