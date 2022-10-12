Home Sport Football

Ireland, Switzerland advance to 2023 Women's World Cup

Only two direct World Cup entries were on offer Tuesday, awarded to the teams with the overall best record in qualifying. Those were Switzerland and Ireland.

Published: 12th October 2022 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Switzerland's Fabienne Humm celebrates scoring during the Women's World Cup

Switzerland's Fabienne Humm celebrates scoring during the Women's World Cup (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ZURICH: Ireland is going to its first Women’s World Cup next year and was joined by Switzerland as both won in the European playoffs on Tuesday, leaving Portugal to enter an intercontinental round.

A first-ever major tournament for Ireland’s women was the reward for Amber Barrett’s 72nd-minute goal sealing a 1-0 win at Scotland.

Barrett outpaced the Scottish defence to score with a well-placed shot and ensure the Irish will be at the finals tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Switzerland had to wait until stoppage time at the end of extra time to take the lead in a 2-1 win against Wales.

Substitute Fabienne Humm was decisive with a flicked shot from a tight angle after racing to meet a low cross from the left wing.

Portugal also won its playoff in extra time, 4-1 against an Iceland team reduced to 10 players when the game was goalless early in the second half. Áslaug Munda Gunnlaugsdóttir was sent off for a foul conceding the penalty that Carole Costa scored to lead in the 55th.

However, Portugal had to wait for the result of the later game in Scotland to see if its Women’s World Cup debut was assured.

Only two direct World Cup entries were on offer Tuesday, awarded to the teams with the overall best record in qualifying. Those were Switzerland and Ireland.

Portugal now goes to the 10-team intercontinental playoffs round in February in New Zealand where the final three entries will be decided.

FIFA will make the finals tournament draw on Oct. 22 in Auckland with only 29 of the 32 teams confirmed.

Australia and New Zealand are hosting the first 32-team Women’s World Cup from July 20-Aug. 20 where the United States will defend its title.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women’s World Cup
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp