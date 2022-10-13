Home Sport Football

Bocchetti given first Serie A head coaching job at Verona

Former Italian and Russian league centre-back Salvatore Bocchetti replaces Gabriele Cioffi, who was fired on Tuesday after four straight losses left the club in the relegation zone.

Published: 13th October 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Salvatore Bocchetti

Salvatore Bocchetti

By Associated Press

VERONA: Former Italian and Russian league centre-back Salvatore Bocchetti was handed his first senior-level head coaching job by Hellas Verona in Serie A on Thursday.

Bocchetti replaces Gabriele Cioffi, who was fired on Tuesday after four straight losses left the club in the relegation zone.

Verona has just one win and five points through nine rounds and is 18th after a top-10 finish last season under Ivan Jurić, who then left for Torino.

The 35-year-old Bocchetti was an assistant under Jurić last season. He previously played for Genoa, Rubin Kazan, Spartak Moscow, AC Milan and Verona.

Since Bocchetti does not have a UEFA coaching license yet, he will be accompanied on the sideline by a team member who does.

Verona visits defending champion AC Milan on Sunday. It's the fourth coaching change in the Italian league this season following moves at Bologna, Monza and Sampdoria.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Football Salvatore Bocchetti coach
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp