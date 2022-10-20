A time to dare: Guessing the fate of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup quarterfinals

Radha Lath Gupta By

Online Desk

If you’re keen to get up to speed on the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup taking place in our very own backyard, you’ve come to the right place. Welcome on board, an exciting journey lies ahead.

Group games are over and half the teams are eliminated. I will delve into the mighty 8 that still stand and who they will be matching up against.

Quarter-final 1 will be played between USA and Nigeria

21st October, 2022

4:30 pm local time

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

USA: A very interesting dynamic for this American side since the world knows the seniors as a formidable team. As for the U17 age group, after finishing second in the 2008 edition, they have never managed to make it past the group stage of this competition [5 attempts]. This time around though, they carried momentum & confidence from the U17 CONCACAF victory in April into the tournament on the world stage.

2 wins and a draw in 3 group games, 13 scored and 1 conceded meant that they finished top of Group A on the basis of goal difference. Midfielder Charlotte Kohler is in the golden boot race with 3 goals and 1 assist to her name. Indian-American Mia Bhuta and Rosewell, GA native Riley Jackon share the armband and are vital in controlling the midfield tempo. 20 out of 21 on the roster have got minutes on the field with incredible squad depth on display.

Fun fact: Riley Jackson’s hometown Rosewell City, GA has a population less than twice the capacity of the stadium she will be playing the quarter-final in [DY Patil Stadium].

NIGERIA: Nigeria has participated in all editions of the U-17 Women’s World Cup except for the one in 2018. At that time, in qualifying, their score vs Cameroon was 3-3 over two legs, but Cameroon had more away goals and thus progressed to the World Cup. Nigeria was surely determined to make a comeback and they did, and have qualified for the knockouts along the way. An important win against Chile on matchday 3 gave them the second spot in Group B.

Blessing Emmanuel (Photo | Radha Lath Gupta)

Captain Blessing Emmanuel shared the meaning behind their salute goal celebration saying “it is a salute to Nigeria, thanking them for their support and everything. It's a great privilege to represent Nigeria at the World Cup”. Rest assured they will need extra support on Friday to get past mighty USA.

Fun fact: Forward Amina Bello of Nigeria has 3 assists to her name as the group stage ends. The most in this World Cup so far.

My prediction: USA 3-1 Nigeria. Would love to see a fight but I think the USA will take this one.

Quarter-final 2 will be played between Germany and Brazil

21st October, 2022

8:00 pm local time

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

GERMANY: Much like the USA, Germany entered this competition having been recently crowned as best in their continent, winning the U17 EUROs in May 2022. A quarter-final berth was secured after matchday 2 as they sat on 6 points and no other team in their group did.

They have scored 11 and conceded 2 in the group stage and will be hoping to do one better than their 2018 result by progressing to the semi-final of the World Cup. Loreen Bender is right beside USA’s Kohler in that golden boot race, with 3 goals to her name so far.

Fun fact: Former German international and West Ham player Julia Simic is the Assistant Coach of this U17 team! Talk about passing on the baton.

BRAZIL: In Indian Head Coach Thomas Dennerby’s words “Brazil is a classic football team”. The 2022 CONMEBOL U-17 Women’s Championship winners come into this competition on the back of two consecutive group stage exits in the previous two editions. Johnson scored 9 goals in qualifying and also scored Brazil’s World Cup opener vs Morocco. Defeating India 5-0 in their final matchday ensured they head into the quarter-finals for the first time in 8 years.

Brazilian midfielder Lara shared her thoughts post-match - “I’m so happy for scoring two goals [they were worldies] and the victory. We are prepared for the quarter-final.”

Fun fact: Head Coach Simone Jatoba represented Brazil for 8 years and played for Lyon from 2005 - 2010.

My prediction: Germany wins 3-2 in extra time vs Brazil. Some delicious football on display methinks.

Quarter-final 3 will be played between Colombia and Tanzania

22nd October, 2022 4:30 pm local time

Madgaon, Goa

COLOMBIA: This team finished behind Brazil in the South American qualifiers to book their spot at the World Cup. As is the narrative for many teams in the quarterfinals this time, it is their maiden appearance [4 previous tries] - and what a way to enter, by topping Group C! Linda Caicedo has been exceptional for the team so far with 3 clutch goals including a deft chip on matchday 3. Make sure you catch her goals on FIFA+ if you haven’t already!

Fun Fact: Colombia only had 36% of the possession in their clutch victory vs Mexico on matchday 3. They sent home the 2018 runners-up to book their knockout stage berth.

TANZANIA: Oh my word, what a story. They have never qualified for a U17 Women’s World Cup before and placed 3rd in the African qualifiers to sneak their way to a maiden appearance. In a group with dominant Asian side Japan, European powerhouse France and bronze medallists at CONCACAF Canada, it would seem likely for Tanzania to be written off. Their first loss to Japan only added to that notion.

On matchday 2, they took down U17 EURO bronze medallists France in a result that pleasantly surprised everyone watching. All of a sudden, they were in the running for a quarter-final berth. A gritty draw vs Canada meant Tanzania finished second in the group, onto the knockouts! Celebrations were evident.

Not so fun fact: Tanzania’s top scorer in qualifying, Clare Luvanga, is not a part of the 21 for the World Cup, missing due to injury. Another interesting point is that Tanzania earned 1 red card each on the opening two matchdays.

My prediction: Colombia 2-1 Tanzania. Tanzania have had quite the run, but I think with their star forward missing and Colombia being a little more physical, they will get knocked out. I hope to be proven wrong.

Quarter-final 4 will be played between Japan and Spain

22nd October, 2022 8:00 pm local time

Madgaon, Goa

JAPAN: This team does not mess around. They have competed in every edition of the competition, made it to the quarter-finals every time and have 1 gold and 2 silver medals in their cabinet. They were the silent assassins of Group D, slaying every opponent that came their way.

The 2022 U-17 Women’s Asian Cup was due to take place in May this year but was cancelled due to the coronavirus. Hence, Japan qualified via the 2019 AFC U-16 Women’s Championship where they finished first. The squad from that competition is now overage, but their successors are carrying the torch well. The top spot in Group D means they face Spain in the last and final quarter-final.

Fun fact: Japan is the only team to not have conceded a goal throughout the group stage.

SPAIN: Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, Patri Guijarro and other famous Spanish footballers have all played at U17 World Cups. No surprise that Spain has medalled often in this competition. They enter 2022 as defending champions and I’m sure some added pressure as well. A post-match chat with Vicky Lopez confirmed that - “We know there is pressure but we are trying to keep that outside. We will defend our crest with the best football we can play.” Spain entered the quarterfinals with two wins and a loss, and a tough match vs Japan ahead.

Fun fact: Spain hasn’t qualified for all editions of this competition, but when they have qualified, they have gone home with a medal around their necks. Most recently, gold in 2018.

Spanish footballer Vicky Lopez (Photo | Radha Lath Gupta)

My prediction: If Spain show up to their best ability, I want to see this go into penalties. But I have an Asian bias so I will predict Japan to win in penalties. The score is up to the reader’s imagination.

(Radha Lath Gupta is a freelance journalist who runs @shetalksball, a media platform dedicated to women in sports.)

If you’re keen to get up to speed on the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup taking place in our very own backyard, you’ve come to the right place. Welcome on board, an exciting journey lies ahead. Group games are over and half the teams are eliminated. I will delve into the mighty 8 that still stand and who they will be matching up against. Quarter-final 1 will be played between USA and Nigeria 21st October, 2022 4:30 pm local time Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra USA: A very interesting dynamic for this American side since the world knows the seniors as a formidable team. As for the U17 age group, after finishing second in the 2008 edition, they have never managed to make it past the group stage of this competition [5 attempts]. This time around though, they carried momentum & confidence from the U17 CONCACAF victory in April into the tournament on the world stage. 2 wins and a draw in 3 group games, 13 scored and 1 conceded meant that they finished top of Group A on the basis of goal difference. Midfielder Charlotte Kohler is in the golden boot race with 3 goals and 1 assist to her name. Indian-American Mia Bhuta and Rosewell, GA native Riley Jackon share the armband and are vital in controlling the midfield tempo. 20 out of 21 on the roster have got minutes on the field with incredible squad depth on display. Fun fact: Riley Jackson’s hometown Rosewell City, GA has a population less than twice the capacity of the stadium she will be playing the quarter-final in [DY Patil Stadium]. "Quarter-finals, here we come!" @USWNT | #U17WWC pic.twitter.com/MObenSjYY2 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 17, 2022 NIGERIA: Nigeria has participated in all editions of the U-17 Women’s World Cup except for the one in 2018. At that time, in qualifying, their score vs Cameroon was 3-3 over two legs, but Cameroon had more away goals and thus progressed to the World Cup. Nigeria was surely determined to make a comeback and they did, and have qualified for the knockouts along the way. An important win against Chile on matchday 3 gave them the second spot in Group B. Blessing Emmanuel (Photo | Radha Lath Gupta) Captain Blessing Emmanuel shared the meaning behind their salute goal celebration saying “it is a salute to Nigeria, thanking them for their support and everything. It's a great privilege to represent Nigeria at the World Cup”. Rest assured they will need extra support on Friday to get past mighty USA. See you in the #U17WWC quarter-finals, @NGSuper_Falcons! #KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/0dZzIbKtiE — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 17, 2022 Fun fact: Forward Amina Bello of Nigeria has 3 assists to her name as the group stage ends. The most in this World Cup so far. My prediction: USA 3-1 Nigeria. Would love to see a fight but I think the USA will take this one. Quarter-final 2 will be played between Germany and Brazil 21st October, 2022 8:00 pm local time Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra GERMANY: Much like the USA, Germany entered this competition having been recently crowned as best in their continent, winning the U17 EUROs in May 2022. A quarter-final berth was secured after matchday 2 as they sat on 6 points and no other team in their group did. They have scored 11 and conceded 2 in the group stage and will be hoping to do one better than their 2018 result by progressing to the semi-final of the World Cup. Loreen Bender is right beside USA’s Kohler in that golden boot race, with 3 goals to her name so far. Next stop for @DFB_Frauen: quarter-finals! #U17WWC | #KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/kh7PzfhK3o — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 17, 2022 Fun fact: Former German international and West Ham player Julia Simic is the Assistant Coach of this U17 team! Talk about passing on the baton. BRAZIL: In Indian Head Coach Thomas Dennerby’s words “Brazil is a classic football team”. The 2022 CONMEBOL U-17 Women’s Championship winners come into this competition on the back of two consecutive group stage exits in the previous two editions. Johnson scored 9 goals in qualifying and also scored Brazil’s World Cup opener vs Morocco. Defeating India 5-0 in their final matchday ensured they head into the quarter-finals for the first time in 8 years. Brazilian midfielder Lara shared her thoughts post-match - “I’m so happy for scoring two goals [they were worldies] and the victory. We are prepared for the quarter-final.” Fun fact: Head Coach Simone Jatoba represented Brazil for 8 years and played for Lyon from 2005 - 2010. My prediction: Germany wins 3-2 in extra time vs Brazil. Some delicious football on display methinks. Celebration time! @FCFSeleccionCol | #U17WWC pic.twitter.com/hWBMqYXDsV — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 18, 2022 Quarter-final 3 will be played between Colombia and Tanzania 22nd October, 2022 4:30 pm local time Madgaon, Goa COLOMBIA: This team finished behind Brazil in the South American qualifiers to book their spot at the World Cup. As is the narrative for many teams in the quarterfinals this time, it is their maiden appearance [4 previous tries] - and what a way to enter, by topping Group C! Linda Caicedo has been exceptional for the team so far with 3 clutch goals including a deft chip on matchday 3. Make sure you catch her goals on FIFA+ if you haven’t already! Fun Fact: Colombia only had 36% of the possession in their clutch victory vs Mexico on matchday 3. They sent home the 2018 runners-up to book their knockout stage berth. Live it up, @Tanfootball! See ya in the quarter-finals! #U17WWC | #KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/sWbmNOYyjk — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 18, 2022 TANZANIA: Oh my word, what a story. They have never qualified for a U17 Women’s World Cup before and placed 3rd in the African qualifiers to sneak their way to a maiden appearance. In a group with dominant Asian side Japan, European powerhouse France and bronze medallists at CONCACAF Canada, it would seem likely for Tanzania to be written off. Their first loss to Japan only added to that notion. On matchday 2, they took down U17 EURO bronze medallists France in a result that pleasantly surprised everyone watching. All of a sudden, they were in the running for a quarter-final berth. A gritty draw vs Canada meant Tanzania finished second in the group, onto the knockouts! Celebrations were evident. Not so fun fact: Tanzania’s top scorer in qualifying, Clare Luvanga, is not a part of the 21 for the World Cup, missing due to injury. Another interesting point is that Tanzania earned 1 red card each on the opening two matchdays. My prediction: Colombia 2-1 Tanzania. Tanzania have had quite the run, but I think with their star forward missing and Colombia being a little more physical, they will get knocked out. I hope to be proven wrong. Quarter-final 4 will be played between Japan and Spain 22nd October, 2022 8:00 pm local time Madgaon, Goa JAPAN: This team does not mess around. They have competed in every edition of the competition, made it to the quarter-finals every time and have 1 gold and 2 silver medals in their cabinet. They were the silent assassins of Group D, slaying every opponent that came their way. The 2022 U-17 Women’s Asian Cup was due to take place in May this year but was cancelled due to the coronavirus. Hence, Japan qualified via the 2019 AFC U-16 Women’s Championship where they finished first. The squad from that competition is now overage, but their successors are carrying the torch well. The top spot in Group D means they face Spain in the last and final quarter-final. Fun fact: Japan is the only team to not have conceded a goal throughout the group stage. So much joy. @jfa_nadeshiko | #U17WWC pic.twitter.com/EfDQNAbN4S — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 18, 2022 SPAIN: Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, Patri Guijarro and other famous Spanish footballers have all played at U17 World Cups. No surprise that Spain has medalled often in this competition. They enter 2022 as defending champions and I’m sure some added pressure as well. A post-match chat with Vicky Lopez confirmed that - “We know there is pressure but we are trying to keep that outside. We will defend our crest with the best football we can play.” Spain entered the quarterfinals with two wins and a loss, and a tough match vs Japan ahead. Dressing room sceeeenes! @SEFutbolFem | #U17WWC pic.twitter.com/ZrGMFhn8Mq — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 18, 2022 Fun fact: Spain hasn’t qualified for all editions of this competition, but when they have qualified, they have gone home with a medal around their necks. Most recently, gold in 2018. Spanish footballer Vicky Lopez (Photo | Radha Lath Gupta) My prediction: If Spain show up to their best ability, I want to see this go into penalties. But I have an Asian bias so I will predict Japan to win in penalties. The score is up to the reader’s imagination. (Radha Lath Gupta is a freelance journalist who runs @shetalksball, a media platform dedicated to women in sports.)