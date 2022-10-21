Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin FC coach urges players to keep up intensity

Ahead of Friday's match against FC Goa, Brdaric wants the team to stay focused and give their 100 per cent.

Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric (right) and defender Narayan Das.

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With four points from two games, a confident-looking Chennaiyin FC geared up for their second home game against FC Goa in the Indian Super League against FC Goa on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. CFC head coach Thomas Brdaric urged his players to take the field with the same intensity and energy as they played during their first two games of the campaign.

After kick-starting their campaign in style with a win over ATK Mohun Bagan, a spirited Chennaiyin team made Bengaluru work hard in a drawn game on their return to the JN Stadium. ''The result of the last match against Bengaluru could have been in all directions but we took a point. Having four points from two games is not bad. Pursuing our targets with this energy and intensity is what we want," said Brdaric, chief coach of CFC on Thursday.  

''Yes, we are in the process of building a team. I have told players that it's a long road from the beginning till the end. We have to fulfil our strengths, abilities and the desire to learn from our experiences. We need to deny opponent spaces to score goals. They must be attentive. When the whistle starts, you have to give 100 per cent," added the German.

CFC has had several coaches in the past. Some of them have allowed the players to think on their own and react, while some have wanted the players to follow their instructions to the T. ''Any good team wants to play football with a good balance. As a team we wish to recognise the strengths, the abilities, the quality of the players and show everybody that we play as a team,'' he said.

The first two games have seen Brdaric's men shifting the gears quite impressively and fighting back hard after their slow initial starts. Defender Narayan Das also emphasised the importance of reacting on time on the field. "It is important for players to make decisions on the field because when you are on the ground, playing against the opposition, you have to think according to the situation,'' said Das.

The two-time champions will miss the services of their regular goalkeeper Debjit Majumder, who received a red card against Bengaluru. However, Brdaric is confident of a good show from his replacement Devansh Dabas. "Devansh will replace Debjit. I'm sure Devansh will play on a good level. I like his attitude. Friday will be his chance to play."

In their last meeting at the Marina Arena, Chennaiyin FC had beaten FC Goa 4-1 in the first leg of the semifinals in 2020. Once again CFC will look to capitalise on the home advantage and replicate a similar performance when they take the field.

Head-to-Head

Matches: 21

Chennaiyin FC: 8

FC Goa: 11

Draw: 2

