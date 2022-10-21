Home Sport Football

UEFA President says "Super league" project in Europe is dead 

The head of Europe's football association rejected comments made the previous day by Bernd Reichart, the new director general of the company behind the project, A22 Sports Management.

Published: 21st October 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, welcomes Philipp Lahm, former soccer player and tournament director of the European Championship. (Photo | AP)

Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, welcomes Philipp Lahm, former soccer player and tournament director of the European Championship. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES: The project of a Super league of European soccer teams "is dead," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said in a meeting with journalists in Argentina.

The head of Europe's football association rejected comments made the previous day by Bernd Reichart, the new director general of the company behind the project, A22 Sports Management.

Reichart said the breakaway initiative is still standing, though in a different format.

"We are here to talk about soccer, and that (the Super League) is not soccer," Ceferin said.

A22 Sports Management worked with 12 elite clubs in Spain, England and Italy in a bid to start the Super League in April last year as a challenger to the UEFA Champions League.

The original project collapsed within 48 hours.

Now the company says Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are discussing a tournament that is based on merits.

Also on Thursday, South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL announced it will implement financial Fair Play rules in all its tournaments starting next year.

President Alejandro Dominguez said during the meetings in Buenos Aires that the move was part of a strategy to make soccer more competitive in the region, which next Saturday will see the third consecutive final of the Copa Libertadores be played between Brazilian clubs.

"It has been four years since Brazil has started changing its tournaments. It is not only about having more money, they are working well. We need the rest of the countries to follow that change," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Football UEFA
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp