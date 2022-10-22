Home Sport Football

World Cup doping: Costa Rica's Orlando Galo positive for steroid 

FIFA said on Saturday that Costa Rica defender Orlando Galo "has been provisionally suspended and the usual procedure has been opened."

Published: 22nd October 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Costa Rica's Orlando Galo fights for the ball against Uzbekistan's Otabek Shukurov during a friendly soccer match in Suwon, South Korea.

Costa Rica's Orlando Galo fights for the ball against Uzbekistan's Otabek Shukurov during a friendly soccer match in Suwon, South Korea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ZURICH: Four weeks before the World Cup, Costa Rica defender Orlando Galo has been suspended by FIFA after testing positive for an anabolic steroid and is set to miss the tournament.

FIFA said on Saturday that Galo "has been provisionally suspended and the usual procedure has been opened."

FIFA gave no timetable to prosecute the disciplinary case with the 22-year-old Galo facing a ban of up to four years.

He currently plays for Costa Rican club Herediano.

Costa Rica's first World Cup game is against Spain on November 23, and it then plays Japan and Germany in Group E in Qatar.

The Costa Rican soccer federation said Galo tested positive for the steroid clostebol in samples taken last month in South Korea where the team played two warm-up games.

The federation said 15 players in the squad gave samples.

FIFA's World Cup regulations state "every player may be subject to in-competition testing at the matches in which he competes and to out-of-competition testing at any time and in any place."

Galo was an unused substitute when Costa Rica qualified for the World Cup in June by beating New Zealand in a playoff in Doha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Costa Rica Orlando Galo FIFA
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp