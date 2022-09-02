Home Sport Football

David Beckham slammed for PR video praising 'perfect' Qatar

The Arab state has faced accusations of under-reporting deaths and injuries among workers as well as complaints of unpaid wages.

Published: 02nd September 2022 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United legend David Beckham

English football legend David Beckham (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Human rights campaigners on Thursday slammed David Beckham for fronting a glossy publicity campaign praising World Cup host Qatar as "perfection", despite concerns over its rights record.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England star has appeared in a series of videos posted on Qatar Tourism's website where he samples local art and food and visits a desert camp, exclaiming: "This is perfection for me!"

Amnesty International UK's head of priority campaigns, Felix Jakens, said the ads were "just the latest slick and positive video about Qatar that David Beckham has put his face to".

The London-based rights monitor upbraided Beckham for making "no mention of the country's appalling human rights record".

The video campaign has Beckham saying that the Arab state "really is an incredible place to spend a few days on a stopover".

"I cannot wait to bring my children back," he adds.

Beckham last year signed a deal reportedly worth £150 million ($172 million) to promote the gas-rich Gulf state, which hosts this year's World Cup. He was appointed a cultural ambassador.

Jakens urged Beckham to use his "unique profile" to highlight the "terrible abuses" that tens of thousands of migrant workers have faced while working on World Cup multi-billion dollar sites.

Amnesty earlier this year demanded that world football's governing body FIFA set up a $440 million fund for "abused" workers in Qatar.

The Arab state has faced accusations of under-reporting deaths and injuries among workers as well as complaints of unpaid wages.

There are also questions over its respect for the rights of women and the LGBTQ community.

The tiny state with conservative Muslim leaders has been in the rights spotlight ever since it was awarded the World Cup in 2010.

Critics say Qatar's progress over the last decade has been mixed and that more pressure must be applied on the country and FIFA before the first ball is kicked in the 32-nation tournament on November 20.

Qatar refutes the number of deaths of migrant workers reported by some international media and says it has introduced a series of reforms to its employment regulations since being selected to host the World Cup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Beckham Beckham Qatar publicity campaign backlash
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp