Juventus loan Swiss international Zakaria to Chelsea

Published: 02nd September 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus FC midfielder Denis Zakaria

Juventus FC midfielder Denis Zakaria (Photo | Juventus FC Twitter)

By AFP

ROME: Juventus have loaned Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria to Chelsea until the end of the season, the two clubs announced on Friday.

In a statement Juve said Zakaria, who only joined the Serie A club in January, goes to Chelsea on loan for three million euros (USD 2.99 million) plus "bonuses up to a maximum of one million euros upon achievement of agreed sporting objectives".

Juve added that Chelsea had the right to buy the 25-year-old for 28 million euros with add-ons of up to five million euros "upon achievement of further performance objectives".

Zakaria's contract with Juve doesn't expire until 2026 but he has found himself not a part of coach Massimiliano Allegri's plans as Juve have added Paul Pogba and Leandro Paredes to their midfield this summer and failed to offload Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United.

The emergence of exciting youngster Fabio Miretti pushed Zakaria, who has 40 caps for his country, further down the pecking order.

On Thursday Juve also sent out on loan Brazilian Arthur Melo, who goes to another Premier League side in Liverpool until the end of this campaign.

