Home Sport Football

Football to resume in Britain after pause due to queen's demise

Football was resuming in Britain on Monday after a pause over the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Published: 12th September 2022 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2022 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

Football was resuming in Britain on Monday after a pause over the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with lower-division games set to return to normal this week.

However, the Premier League is yet to confirm when the top flight will be back playing again, with logistical issues likely arising ahead of the State Funeral taking place in London on September 19.

The English Football League - which runs the three divisions below the Premier League has said that tributes will be paid to the Queen across all country grounds when games in the second-tier Championship as well as League One and League Two resume from Tuesday.

A minute's silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by players, flags to be flown at half-staff and the national anthem - "God Save the King" - to be played in stadiums.

"With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures," the EFL said, referring to the days leading up to the funeral, during which the queen's coffin will lie in state in London. 

The EFL said it will work on a "case-by-case basis."

"Before that, play in the non-professional leagues resumes on Monday, with soccer having completely stopped from Friday to Sunday - from the professional leagues all the way down to the grassroots.

A Premier League game between Leeds and Nottingham Forest, scheduled for Monday night, remained off to fall in line with the postponement of top-flight fixtures in the last round.

Some Premier League teams will be back in action in the European competitions between Tuesday and Thursday - Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham in the Champions League and Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham in the Europa League or Europa Conference League - ahead of the scheduled top-flight games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Liverpool hosts Ajax on Tuesday and Manchester City welcomes Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Games in London appear most at risk because of the vast security operation surrounding the queen's funeral.

The Premier League schedule has Tottenham hosting Leicester on Saturday. Meanwhile, Brentford hosts Arsenal and Chelsea hosts Liverpool on Sunday.

Most sports resumed in Britain over the weekend after a general shutdown on Friday, a day after the queen died at the age of 96. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Football Britain Premier League English Football League
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp