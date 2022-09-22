Home Sport Football

Veteran central defender Pepe drops from Portugal squad because of injury

The Portuguese soccer federation have decided that veteran central defender Pepe will not play for Portugal in the Nations League due to an injury found after a doctors evaluation at training camp.

Published: 22nd September 2022 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Porto's Pepe, center.

Porto's Pepe, center, reacts at the end of the Champions League. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LISBON: Veteran central defender Pepe will not play for Portugal in the Nations League because of an injury, the Portuguese soccer federation said.

The federation said the decision was made after doctors evaluated Pepe following his arrival at the team's training camp this week. However, it did not mention what his injury was.

The 39-year-old Pepe last played with Porto in the team's 4-0 loss at home to Club Brugge in the group stage of the Champions League on September 13. The federation also did not say if coach Fernando Santos would call a replacement for Pepe.

João Félix and Bernardo Silva practiced separately as Portugal began its preparations, but they were expected to rejoin the rest of the group soon.

Portugal, winner of the inaugural edition of the Nations League in 2019, trails Spain by one point entering the final two games in Group 2, at the Czech Republic on Saturday and against Spain at home three days later. Only the group winners will advance to the Final Four.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Portuguese soccer federation Pepe Injury Nations League
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp