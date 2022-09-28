Home Sport Football

Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach till 2026 World Cup

Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, made the announcement after Tuesday night's 3-0 win over Jamaica.

Published: 28th September 2022 11:58 AM

Argentina soccer coach Lionel Scaloni

Argentina soccer coach Lionel Scaloni, left, talks to his staff as his players warm up during practice. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HARRISON: Lionel Scaloni will remain as Argentina's national team coach till the 2026 World Cup. Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, made the announcement after Tuesday night's 3-0 win over Jamaica in the Albiceleste's next-to-last tuneup match for this year's World Cup.

"We continue to bet on the comprehensive national team project," Tapia said. Scaloni, 44, replaced Jorge Sampaoli as coach after Argentina lost to France in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup.

Argentina won last year's Copa América for its first major title since the 1993 Copa América and is on a 35-game unbeaten streak since a loss to Brazil at the Copa América on July 2, 2019.

