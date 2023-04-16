A principal student of the game: Mitoma story

Swaroop Swaminathan By

CHENNAI: Kaoru Mitoma was the main architect of one of the most talked about moments of the World Cup. The skill to hook the ball over a falling teammate (Daizen Maeda), away from the covering defender (Dani Carvajal) and the goalkeeper stationed on his near post (Unai Simon) and into the path of the onrushing colleague (Ao Tanaka) for a relatively easy tap-in was played over and over again. It made global headlines on TV channels worldwide. It made news bulletins 24 hours later. The sports pages dissected the goal in painstaking detail.



Unfortunately for Mitoma, the first paragraph was true only because of the controversy the goal generated. Immediate TV replays suggested that the ball had gone out. In fact, the linesperson on the far side held up the flag as they had judged the ball to be out of bounds. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR), though, overruled the decision as some of the part of the ball was shown to be in play (overhanging) the exact moment Mitoma made contact to flick the ball over Maeda. In physics, it's known as a parallax error. This goal helped Japan advance at Germany's expense and condemned Spain to second place in the group. It should have also helped launch Mitoma into an Asian football star.

It's four-and-a-bit months removed from Mitoma's impudence at the Khalifa International Stadium. Belatedly, the 25-year-old has won recognition. It isn't a stretch to say he's been one of the best players since in England, post the World Cup break. Six goals (including against Liverpool and Arsenal) and four assists for Brighton has helped the club to an unlikely push for Europe.



That goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup highlighted some of Mitoma's best traits. He controlled a looping cross from the left with a really good first touch, maintained balance and close control to escape the attention of as many as four Liverpool players before firing past Alisson Becker. On other occasions, he has shown some of his other attributes. With the ball at his feet, he's never shy of running at the defence with the ball seemingly sticking to his boot. Blessed with oodles of pace and adept at cutting inside or beating his man on the outside, he's on his way to becoming the modern winger complete with leading the press as well as inter-changing with the forward line. If and when Brighton decide to sell one of their prized assets at a premium — it's how they operate — it's easy to imagine the Japanese becoming the first Asian player to command a transfer fee in excess of $50mn.



To really understand Mitoma's story, though, it's important to travel from the beaches of Brighton to Kawasaki, a city in the south of Japan.



It's where Mitoma first made a name for himself in the J League. But he didn't pick the conventional route to the first XI of the senior team. When the club offered him professional terms to join the main side, he rejected that for a place in the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture.



The choice of University wasn't a surprise. It was the alma mater for the likes of Sawao Kato (eight-time Gymnastics Olympic gold winner) and Saki Kumagai (women's World Cup winner with Japan and current Bayern Munich captain) among other athletes.



But Mitoma's decision still surprised a few people in Japan because preferring a place in University over becoming a professional had been a thing of the past. "Many players have opted to go to University before turning professional," says Tom Byer, the man credited with revolutionising Japan's approach to football in the beginning in the late 90s. "It's a pathway to the national youth teams and professional clubs. Many top players went to College first although it's probably decreased somewhat of late.



"They (Tsukuba) have a decent youth academy and the first team does well which inspired the young players." At University, Mitoma, who did a four-year Physical Education degree, went even further than others to understand the sport.



As part of his course work, he submitted a thesis on the finer aspects of dribbling (the rough English translation of his paper was 'Research on Information Processing of the Attacking Side in 1v1 Football Situations'.



His field work included strapping GoPro cameras on the foreheads of the players he studied, including himself. "The visual field of the attackers was analysed at two points of time," he wrote in the paper. "During trapping and during dribbling." The conclusion of the study said: "Compared to the semi-skilled group, the skilled group was able to keep the opponent in the upper centre of the field of vision and to recognise the surrounding position and situation even before actually touching and trapping the ball. In addition, the skilled group tended to maintain an upright posture while dribbling and to keep their opposition in their field of vision."



Watch Mitoma dribbling in the Premier League and you will agree with his conclusion. In that aspect, one can say that he's implementing what he observed and analysed in College.

"It was the easiest subject for me to choose because I love football and dribbling is what I love to do," he had explained in an interview to The Athletic in January. "There were no rules on how much to write, but I progressed with it by analysing my teammates that were good and not-so-good dribblers and trying to find out why that was." After Brighton signed him from Kawasaki Frontale, they loaned him out to Union Saint Gilloise, a club in Belgium's top-flight to give the platform to learn the grammar of European club football. Within his first 60 minutes there, Brighton knew they were on to a sure thing as he scored a hat-trick on debut. More promising performances before he joined Brighton's first team in pre-season. While Belgium's Leandro Trossard was Brighton's principal attacker on the left-hand side, Mitoma started influencing games off the bench even before the World Cup under new manager, Roberto de Zerbi. What immediately stood out was his very high technical level. "Decades of programs we put in place highlight the importance of technical skill development," Byer says is why most of Japan's players seem readymade to make the step up. After Trossard left following differences, Mitoma has grabbed his chances with both hands. With Europe's leading clubs forming an orderly queue to sign him, expect to hear his name more and more in the coming months.



Mitoma's season (all competitions for Brighton)



Appearances: 30

Goals: 10

Assists: 7





Know Mitoma Full name: Kaoru Mitoma

Age: 25

Nationality: Japan

Position: Left-winger

Current club: Brighton

