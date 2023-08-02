Home Sport Football

South Africa stun Italy to reach Women's World Cup last 16

Captain Thembi Kgatlana scored the winner in the 92nd minute to make history for South Africa and set up a meeting with the Netherlands -- and send Italy home.

Published: 02nd August 2023 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana celebrates after scoring the winner in the 92nd minute to send South Africa into the last 16 and set up a meeting with the Netherlands. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WELLINGTON: South Africa won a Women's World Cup match for the first time with a stunning 3-2 victory over Italy to reach the last 16 in a thriller on Wednesday.

Captain Thembi Kgatlana scored the winner in the 92nd minute to make history for South Africa and set up a meeting with the Netherlands -- and send Italy home.

Arianna Caruso scored twice for Italy and thought she had salvaged the draw they needed to go through with 16 minutes left, before Kgatlana's stunning late intervention.

The Italians were in tears at the end as their opponents celebrated a famous win.

Caruso scored an 11th-minute penalty to put Italy on the way but they conceded an equaliser in farcical circumstances on 32 minutes.

Italy defender Benedetta Orsi received the ball and, without looking up to see where Francesca Durante was, pinged the ball back to her goalkeeper.

But Durante was nowhere near where the backpass went and the ball ended up in the Italian net for a glaring own goal.

Italy hit the post in a goalmouth scramble just moments later but there was little to choose between them at the break in a wet Wellington.

The African champions knew they needed to score and they went on the attack in the second half.

South Africa duly took the lead on 67 minutes when skipper Kgatlana played in Hildah Magaia and she swept the ball into the net.

South Africa very nearly got a third but Durante made a stunning save and minutes later came what looked like the defining moment of the match.

Italy drew level through Caruso for her second and, after an agonisingly long VAR review, the goal was given for 2-2.

But the Italian defence went missing again in the second minute of injury time at the end of the game and Kgatlana slotted in to send South Africa through.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women's World Cup South Africa Italy Thembi Kgatlana
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp