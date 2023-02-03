Home Sport Football

Judge hears 8 witnesses in Dani Alves sexual assault case

Alves has denied any wrongdoing.

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Dani Alves

Brazil's Dani Alves (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: The judge overseeing the investigation into the Dani Alves sexual assault case took testimony from eight witnesses at a closed hearing in Barcelona on Friday.

The Brazilian soccer player is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub on Dec. 30. The 39-year-old Alves has spent the last two weeks in pre-trial detention at a prison outside Barcelona after he was denied bail.

The judicial investigation is now in the hands of judge Concepción Cantón, who will determine if the case should go to trial. The investigation could continue for weeks.

The plaintiff is represented by Ester García, a specialist in sex crimes. Alves’ defence lawyer, Cristóbal Martell, is a specialist in financial cases and represented the player's former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in his tax fraud case. Neither spoke to the media after the judge took testimony for more than two hours at Barcelona’s City of Justice complex.

Alves has denied any wrongdoing. At first, he denied having ever seen the woman before his arrest. He then later admitted to what he called a consented sexual encounter.

Earlier this week, Alves’ defence filed an appeal to seek his release on bail, offering to turn in his passport and wear a tracking device if he is set free pending the investigation. The judge had denied Alves bail in part because he was deemed a flight risk.

The appeal is being handled by a higher court.

Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of violent rape can receive a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Alves won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

Alves had his contract with the Mexican club Pumas terminated after his arrest. He was detained after returning from Brazil to Spain and agreeing to talk to authorities about the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dani Alves Dani Alves sexual assault case
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp