Qatar hires coach Carlos Queiroz through the 2026 World Cup

As host of the 2022 World Cup, Qatar lost all three group-stage games on its tournament debut in November. This time it will try to advance through the qualifying program for the first time.

By PTI

DOHA: Former Portugal and Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has worked at the last four World Cups and was hired by Qatar to aim for a fifth straight at the next edition hosted in North America.

The Qatar Football Association hired former Real Madrid coach Queiroz until 2026 to take charge of his seventh different national team.

The 2026 edition in the United States, Canada and Mexico is the first 48-team finals tournament and Asia will have eight guaranteed qualifying places instead of the previous four.

Queiroz coached Iran at a third straight World Cup together since 2014 and again failed to advance to the round of 16. His team lost to England and the United States, though beat Wales, to place third in their group.

Queiroz, who turns 70 on March 1, coached his native Portugal at the 2010 World Cup and lost in the round of 16 to eventual winner Spain.

Qatar under Queiroz has two continental championships to play in the next year, first with an invitation to the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June. Qatar also hosts the Asian Cup in January.

