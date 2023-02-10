Home Sport Football

Arrest warrant against ex-Indian U-17 women's football coach in POCSO case

Coach Alex Mario Ambrose has been booked under Section 12 of the POCSO act for an alleged "misconduct" involving a minor player during the team's trip to Europe in June 2022.

Published: 10th February 2023 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO-childabuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant to former Indian U-17 women's football coach Alex Mario Ambrose in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case registered against him last year.

Additional Sessions Judge at Dwarka Court also issued notice to the surety on breach of the bond against Ambrose, a procedure for flouting the conditions of bail. 

As per the court records, a case was registered against the coach under Section 12 of the POCSO act in the Dwarka Sector-23 Police Station on October 27, 2022.

Section 12 of the POCSO act stipulates that whoever commits sexual harassment upon a child shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years.

The football coach has been suspended and called back from Norway for alleged "misconduct" with a minor player during a training tour to Europe in June last year.

The Indian team was touring Europe as part of preparations for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup which the country hosted from October 11-30. 

After the incident, Ambrose had denied the charges and issued a legal notice to the All India Football Federation claiming wrongful termination and defamation.

The notice, issued by advocate Madhukar P. Dalvi on behalf of Ambrose, claimed that a former India player "has been a victim of malafides and ulterior motives and objects at the instance of and behest of the All India Football Federation."

The Committee of Administrators (CoA), managing the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), had informed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) about the incident.

"An event of misconduct has been reported in the U-17 women's team, currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation," a statement from the CoA said.

