Home Sport Football

Czech international midfielder Jankto comes out as gay

"I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself," Jankto said in English.

Published: 14th February 2023 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Czech Republic's Jakub Jankto

Czech Republic's Jakub Jankto. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PRAGUE: Czech international midfielder Jakub Jankto said on Monday that he was gay in an emotional video on his Twitter account.

"I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself," Jankto said in English.

Only a handful of top players have publicly come out as gay while still playing.

Justin Fashanu came out in 1990. Josh Cavallo, at Adelaide United, came out in October 2021 and Jake Daniels did so at English side Blackpool in May 2022.

Jankto, a 27-year-old winger on loan at Czech top-flight side Sparta Prague from Getafe, became the first player attached to a club in La Liga to come out.

"Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom, without fears, without prejudice, without violence, or with love," he added.

"I have a job and I have been doing it as best as I can for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion," said Jankto.

Sparta Prague said Jankto had previously told the club and his teammates about his sexual orientation.

"Jakub Jankto spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club's management, coach and teammates some time ago," said the club on Twitter.

"Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions.

"You have our support. Live your life, Jakub. Nothing else matters."

Getafe also offered their support.

"Our maximum respect and unconditional support to our footballer Jakub Jankto," wrote the Madrid side on Twitter.

The top football bodies also threw their support behind Jankto, just like several football clubs.

"We're all with you, Jakub. Football is for everyone," tweeted FIFA.

"Well done, Jakub. You're a true inspiration, and European football is with you!" said UEFA.

"Proud of you, Jakub!" tweeted La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Jankto, who has also played for Udinese and Sampdoria in Serie A, has played 45 games and scored four goals for the Czech national team.

He has a three-year-old son, David, with his ex-girlfriend with whom he broke up in 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Czech footballer Jakub Jankto LGBTQ
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp