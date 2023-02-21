Home Sport Football

Real Madrid's 'magician' Amancio dies at 83

In 2022 Amancio was appointed honorary president of Real Madrid, after the death of his former team-mate Paco Gento.

Published: 21st February 2023 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Former Real Madrid great Amancio Amaro Varela.(Photo | AFP File)

By AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid legend Amancio Amaro nicknamed 'the magician' has died at 83 the club announced Tuesday.

Joining Los Blancos from Deportivo La Coruna in 1962, the right winger lifted nine league titles and one European Cup at Madrid before retiring in 1976.

Amancio scored 155 goals in 471 games for Madrid, before going on to coach the team in the 1984-85 season.

"Together with Paco Gento, Amancio led the Real Madrid side that came after the one which won five consecutive European Cups, and represents the values that have forged the history of our club," said Madrid in a statement.

"He will be remembered by all Madridistas and by all football fans as one of the great legends of this sport."

Amancio also played a key role for Spain in their 1964 European Championship victory.

In 2022 Amancio was appointed honorary president of Real Madrid, after the death of his former team-mate Paco Gento.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amancio Amaro Real Madrid
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp