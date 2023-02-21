Home Sport Football

Spanish court denies Brazilian football star Dani Alves' appeal to be freed on bail

The court ruled that Alves was a flight risk and must remain in prison during the investigation. A trial has not been set.

Published: 21st February 2023 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Dani Alves

Brazil's Dani Alves (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: A Spanish court denied Dani Alves' appeal on Tuesday to be freed on bail while the investigation of a sexual assault accusation against the Brazilian football player continues.

The court ruled that Alves was a flight risk and must remain in prison during the investigation. A trial has not been set.

Alves was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub on Dec. 30. He has denied wrongdoing and said sex with the accuser was consensual.

A judge ordered him to be jailed without bail after analyzing the initial probe by authorities and hearing testimony from Alves, the alleged victim and others witnesses.

Alves’ lawyers filed the appeal saying the Brazilian agreed to turn in his passport and wear a tracking device if he was freed. Alves would also report to the court and to authorities as often as required, including daily, and would not go within 500 meters (yards) of the accuser or her home or workplace.

But the court ruled that those measures would not be enough to keep the player from potentially trying to escape considering he faces several years in prison if found guilty. It also said there was considerable evidence that a crime might have been committed, and that Alves' wealth could make it easier for him to try to flee regardless of the amount of bail.

“Nothing would stop Mr. Alves from leaving Spain by air, sea or even land without documentation and reaching his country of origin, where he could stay knowing that he would not be delivered to Spain despite international arrest warrants or extradition orders,” the court said.

Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other countries. Another former Brazil player, Robinho, had a nine-year sentence for the rape of a young woman in Italy upheld by a top Italian court last year, but he remains free in Brazil.

The 39-year-old Alves can appeal again while the court decides whether to set up a trial.

Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape can receive a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Alves won 42 titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dani Alves Dani Alves bail
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp